American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Sells C$23,120.00 in Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Larry Reaugh sold 34,000 shares of American Manganese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$23,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,642,407 shares in the company, valued at C$3,156,836.76.

Shares of CVE:AMY traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 128,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,774. American Manganese Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$2.86. The company has a market cap of C$147.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price target on American Manganese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

