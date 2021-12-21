American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of APEI opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.