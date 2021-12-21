America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $105.97. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $103.53, with a volume of 66,474 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $673.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.65.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

