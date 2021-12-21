Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $73,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,998. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.17. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

