Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 322,305 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £23.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.63.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

