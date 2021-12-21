AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.33 and last traded at $116.45. Approximately 2,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 380,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

