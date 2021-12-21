AmonD (AMON) Price Up 43.3% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $4,585.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 43.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.40 or 0.08171761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,752.77 or 1.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00072328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002650 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

