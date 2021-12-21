Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

