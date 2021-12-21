AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.08

Shares of AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 2047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

AMTD International Company Profile (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

