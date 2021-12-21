Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce sales of $347.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.00 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $344.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.97.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

