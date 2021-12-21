Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce $308.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.69 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $302.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.