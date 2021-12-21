Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.15. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $346.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

