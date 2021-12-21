Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report sales of $385.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.80 million. SunPower posted sales of $341.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

