Analysts Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,736 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $676.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 2.86.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

