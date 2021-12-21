Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.27. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

USFD traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. 2,061,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in US Foods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.