Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Brookline Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 257,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.