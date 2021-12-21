Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.10. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 473.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,360. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

