Analysts Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Plexus posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

PLXS stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,704 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.