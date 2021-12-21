Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CVS Health (CVS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS):

12/20/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – CVS Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

12/14/2021 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $103.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. The company held an "upbeat" investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS's evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A.

12/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – CVS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

12/1/2021 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $94.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $94.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

