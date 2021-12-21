Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adicet Bio (ACET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET):

12/17/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

12/7/2021 – Adicet Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Adicet Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Adicet Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

11/15/2021 – Adicet Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ACET stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 443,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,973. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $527.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 500,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

