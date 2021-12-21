Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Magnite (MGNI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI):

12/8/2021 – Magnite is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Magnite had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Magnite had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Magnite had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Magnite had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

10/26/2021 – Magnite had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 871.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 49.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $28,424,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $21,325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after buying an additional 739,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

