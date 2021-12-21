Analyzing 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) & Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.55 million 1.31 $480,000.00 $0.90 10.00 1st Constitution Bancorp $83.79 million 3.08 $18.09 million $2.10 11.91

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Constitution Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 11.79% 5.63% 0.62% 1st Constitution Bancorp 25.90% 11.68% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southern Banc and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Southern Banc on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

