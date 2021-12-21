Analyzing Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vale and Captor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $40.02 billion 1.80 $4.88 billion $3.48 4.03 Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vale and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 2 7 3 0 2.08 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale currently has a consensus price target of $16.69, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 31.28% 69.55% 28.14% Captor Capital -34.97% -11.23% -8.39%

Summary

Vale beats Captor Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves in the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment comprises eproduction and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

