Anchor Neural World (ANW) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.88 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $12.01 million and $13.88 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

