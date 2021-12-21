Angelo Bartolini Sells 2,000 Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group stock traded up C$1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Altus Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$47.57 and a 52-week high of C$72.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.30.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.