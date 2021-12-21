Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Angi reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,133 shares of company stock valued at $434,216. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 467,166 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,146,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

