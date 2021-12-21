AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $12.31 million and $380,164.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.36 or 0.08215076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.54 or 1.00023870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,618,333 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

