AnRKey X Trading 0.7% Higher This Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $12.31 million and $380,164.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001898 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051560 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.36 or 0.08215076 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.54 or 1.00023870 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072688 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00046954 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.
About AnRKey X
AnRKey X Coin Trading
