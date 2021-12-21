ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 79.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

ANSYS stock opened at $385.93 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.23. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

