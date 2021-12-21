ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.95

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

