Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,633.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

