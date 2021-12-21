Antiample 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $68.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

