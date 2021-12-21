APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. APA reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $8.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. APA has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

