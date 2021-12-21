APENFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $758.02 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $758.02 million and $319.37 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006671 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

