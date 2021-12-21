ApeSwap Finance Market Cap Tops $91.20 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $91.20 million and $895,912.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00051633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.33 or 0.08183875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,401.18 or 0.99792657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 84,992,977 coins and its circulating supply is 84,822,131 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.