Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,369. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 409.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 727.27%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

