Apollo Currency Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.88 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $51.88 million and $5.36 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.00253009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.40 or 0.00488838 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00075919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

