Apollon Limassol Trading Down 5.4% This Week (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $494,526.33 and approximately $35,702.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00004005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00252010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.42 or 0.00491104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00073744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

