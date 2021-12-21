Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $176,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

