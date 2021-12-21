Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.