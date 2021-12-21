APYSwap (APYS) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.56 million and $172,824.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.40 or 0.08171761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,752.77 or 1.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00072328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002650 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

