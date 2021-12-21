Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.45% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $491,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

