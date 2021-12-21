Ares Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

