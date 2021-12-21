argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $418.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $368.00 to $418.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.53.

ARGX stock opened at $337.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.63. argenx has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

