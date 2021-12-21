ArGoApp (ARGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $226,445.00

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00051864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.50 or 0.08190707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,665.70 or 0.99888804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00072508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

