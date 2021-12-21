Arion Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $22,504.42 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.59 or 0.08174872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,364.61 or 1.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00072416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,194,326 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

