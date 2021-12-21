ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.02

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 3306923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARR. Jonestrading cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $831.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth $114,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

