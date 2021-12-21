Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

NYSE AJG opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $171.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $14,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

