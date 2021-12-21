Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARVN traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.07. 612,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,957. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arvinas by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arvinas by 132.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

