Arweave (AR) Price Hits $55.91 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $55.91 or 0.00112946 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $55.21 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001771 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

